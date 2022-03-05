CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. school board to lift mask mandate | Masking accommodations for at-risk students in Va.? | Smithsonian to end mask mandate | Latest COVID-19 cases
Williams carries Georgia St. over Arkansas St. in Sun Belt

The Associated Press

March 5, 2022, 8:40 PM

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Kane Williams matched his season high with 23 points as Georgia State edged past Arkansas State 65-62 in the quarterfinals of the Sun Belt Conference tournament on Saturday.

Corey Allen had 11 points for Georgia State (16-10). Eliel Nsoseme added 10 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks.

Norchad Omier had 21 points and 17 rebounds for the Red Wolves (18-11). Caleb Fields added 11 points.

