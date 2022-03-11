Williams and VCU host Richmond

Richmond Spiders (20-12, 10-8 A-10) vs. VCU Rams (21-8, 14-4 A-10) Washington; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: VCU hosts…

Richmond Spiders (20-12, 10-8 A-10) vs. VCU Rams (21-8, 14-4 A-10)

Washington; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU hosts the Richmond Spiders after Vince Williams scored 26 points in VCU’s 69-65 loss to the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Rams are 11-4 on their home court. VCU is sixth in the A-10 shooting 34.2% from deep, led by Jimmy Nichols shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Spiders are 10-8 in A-10 play. Richmond leads the A-10 with 15.1 assists. Jacob Gilyard leads the Spiders with 5.6.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Rams won 77-57 in the last matchup on Feb. 19. Williams led the Rams with 15 points, and Tyler Burton led the Spiders with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is averaging 13.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Rams. KeShawn Curry is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for VCU.

Burton is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Spiders. Grant Golden is averaging 8.9 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Richmond.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 8-2, averaging 72.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 10.9 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points per game.

Spiders: 6-4, averaging 61.4 points, 27.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.