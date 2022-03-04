William & Mary plays in CAA Tournament against the Northeastern

Northeastern Huskies (8-21, 2-16 CAA) vs. William & Mary Tribe (5-26, 4-14 CAA) Williamsburg, Virginia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northeastern Huskies (8-21, 2-16 CAA) vs. William & Mary Tribe (5-26, 4-14 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The William & Mary Tribe play in the CAA Tournament against the Northeastern Huskies.

The Tribe are 4-10 in home games. William & Mary has a 1-19 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Huskies are 2-16 against CAA opponents. Northeastern ranks eighth in the CAA with 7.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Chris Doherty averaging 3.4.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Northeastern won the last matchup 62-28 on Feb. 24. Doherty scored 13 to help lead Northeastern to the win, and Connor Kochera scored nine points for William & Mary.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Wight is averaging 11.5 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Tribe. Brandon Carroll is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for William & Mary.

Jahmyl Telfort is averaging 12.9 points for the Huskies. Nikola Djogo is averaging 9.5 points over the past 10 games for Northeastern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 1-9, averaging 59.7 points, 31.6 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Huskies: 2-8, averaging 60.3 points, 29.2 rebounds, 10.4 assists, four steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

