Wichita State plays Tulsa in AAC Tournament

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (10-19, 4-14 AAC) vs. Wichita State Shockers (15-12, 6-9 AAC) Wichita, Kansas; Thursday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (10-19, 4-14 AAC) vs. Wichita State Shockers (15-12, 6-9 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Thursday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Wichita State Shockers take on the Tulsa Golden Hurricane in the AAC Tournament.

The Shockers are 11-6 on their home court. Wichita State is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Golden Hurricane are 4-14 against AAC opponents. Tulsa has a 6-16 record against opponents over .500.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Shockers won 72-62 in the last matchup on March 3. Tyson Etienne led the Shockers with 18 points, and Jeriah Horne led the Golden Hurricane with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Etienne is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Shockers. Dexter Dennis is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wichita State.

Horne is shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Hurricane, while averaging 16.2 points and 6.8 rebounds. Darien Jackson is averaging 8.3 points over the past 10 games for Tulsa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 5-5, averaging 67.1 points, 36.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 3-7, averaging 64.3 points, 27.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.4 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.