RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | People flee cities | What happens if US bans Russian oil? | Shell to stop buying Russian oil | Key things to know
Home » College Basketball » White carries UNC Wilmington…

White carries UNC Wilmington over Elon 75-58 in CAA tourney

The Associated Press

March 6, 2022, 11:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trazarien White recorded 15 points and 11 rebounds to lift UNC Wilmington to a 75-58 win over Elon in the quarterfinals of the Colonial Athletic Association tournament on Sunday night.

Jaylen Sims had 16 points and six rebounds for UNC Wilmington (22-8). Mike Okauru added 12 points. Shykeim Phillips had 12 points.

Hunter McIntosh had 15 points for the Phoenix (10-22).

Darius Burford, who led the Phoenix in scoring heading into the contest with 14 points per game, was held to only four points on 2-of-11 shooting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

OPM retirement backlog increases to new record high in February

Two small agencies win awards from Technology Modernization Fund board

Spurred on by Russia, Senate bill carries slew of cyber requirements for agencies, industry

USPS reform bill offering 'much-needed reset' on its finances passes Senate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up