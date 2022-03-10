RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
West Virginia women roll past TCU 68-48 in Big 12 tournament

The Associated Press

March 10, 2022, 11:18 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Madisen Smith tossed in 19 points and West Virginia dominated the first half in a 68-48 victory over TCU in the first round of the Big 12 Conference tournament on Thursday night.

Smith made 4 of 7 shots from 3-point range and added five assists for the seventh-seeded Mountaineers (15-14). Ja’Naiya Quinerly added 16 points, seven rebounds and four steals.

Jayla Hemingway scored all nine of her points in the first half and Smith and Quinerly added seven each to lead West Virginia to a 34-11 lead at halftime. TCU (6-22) made just 3 of 22 shots (14%), missed all nine of its 3-pointers and sank only 5 of 10 at the free-throw line.

Okako Adika had 17 points to lead the Horned Frogs. Lauren Heard pitched in with 14 points and seven rebounds. TCU ends the season on a 14-game losing streak. The Horned Frogs last won on Jan. 19 when they beat Texas Tech 51-50.

West Virginia beat TCU three times this season and have won five straight to take a 20-5 lead in the series. The previous four meetings were decided by an average of eight points.

The Mountaineers advance to play No. 2 seed Iowa State in the quarterfinals on Friday.

