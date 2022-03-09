RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Deadly attack on hospital | Europe wonders about next target | House OKs ban on Russian oil | How to support Ukraine
Home » College Basketball » Weber State faces Montana…

Weber State faces Montana in Big Sky Tournament

The Associated Press

March 9, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Montana Grizzlies (18-13, 11-9 Big Sky) vs. Weber State Wildcats (20-11, 13-7 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Thursday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Weber State Wildcats face the Montana Grizzlies in the Big Sky Tournament.

The Wildcats are 10-6 in home games. Weber State is ninth in the Big Sky shooting 34.0% from downtown, led by Seikou Sisoho Jawara shooting 42.7% from 3-point range.

The Grizzlies are 11-9 in Big Sky play. Montana is eighth in the Big Sky scoring 72.7 points per game and is shooting 45.4%.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Weber State won the last meeting 80-75 on Feb. 4. Koby McEwen scored 32 to help lead Weber State to the victory, and Josh Bannan scored 17 points for Montana.

TOP PERFORMERS: McEwen is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Wildcats. Jawara is averaging 12.6 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Weber State.

Cameron Parker is averaging 9.3 points and 4.6 assists for the Grizzlies. Bannan is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games for Montana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 73.5 points, 29.2 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Grizzlies: 3-7, averaging 73.5 points, 26.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

VA plan to rethink real-estate footprint calls for closing some medical facilities, building others

Pentagon comptroller says space, AI, microelectronics key in next budget

3 upcoming contracts women-owned small businesses should know about

Biden COVID plan directs more federal employees to resume in-person work in April

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up