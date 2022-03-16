RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian assaults continue, Ukraine pleads for more aid | 2 more journalists killed | US Senate approves investigating Putin for war crimes | How to help
Weathers lifts SMU over Nicholls State 68-58 in NIT

The Associated Press

March 16, 2022, 10:30 PM

DALLAS (AP) — Michael Weathers had 16 points and 12 rebounds and Marcus Weathers recorded 16 points and 11 rebounds as SMU got past Nicholls State 68-58 in the NIT first round on Wednesday night.

Kendric Davis had 10 points for SMU (24-8). Emmanuel Bandoumel added eight rebounds.

Devante Carter had 20 points and seven assists for the Colonels (21-12). Latrell Jones added 18 points and Manny Littles had 10 rebounds.

