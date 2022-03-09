RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Deadly attack on hospital | Europe wonders about next target | House OKs ban on Russian oil | How to support Ukraine
Washington State squares off against Cal in Pac-12 Tournament

The Associated Press

March 9, 2022, 2:22 AM

California Golden Bears (12-19, 5-15 Pac-12) vs. Washington State Cougars (18-13, 11-9 Pac-12)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Washington State -8; over/under is 125.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington State Cougars and California Golden Bears meet in the Pac-12 Tournament.

The Cougars have gone 12-6 in home games. Washington State scores 72.3 points while outscoring opponents by 7.0 points per game.

The Golden Bears have gone 5-15 against Pac-12 opponents. Cal is fourth in the Pac-12 with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Andre Kelly averaging 6.5.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Washington State won 68-64 in the last matchup on Feb. 5. Michael Flowers led Washington State with 21 points, and Jalen Celestine led Cal with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flowers is averaging 14.2 points and 3.4 assists for the Cougars. Tyrell Roberts is averaging 6.7 points over the past 10 games for Washington State.

Jordan Shepherd is averaging 14.5 points for the Golden Bears. Celestine is averaging 6.3 points over the last 10 games for Cal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 4-6, averaging 90.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points per game.

Golden Bears: 3-7, averaging 53.2 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

