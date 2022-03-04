Washington State and Oregon face off in conference showdown

Oregon Ducks (18-12, 11-8 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (16-13, 10-9 Pac-12) Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Oregon Ducks (18-12, 11-8 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (16-13, 10-9 Pac-12)

Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pac-12 foes Washington State and Oregon meet on Saturday.

The Cougars have gone 11-6 in home games. Washington State scores 71.6 points while outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game.

The Ducks have gone 11-8 against Pac-12 opponents. Oregon is sixth in the Pac-12 shooting 33.4% from downtown. Will Richardson leads the Ducks shooting 38.8% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Oregon won 62-59 in the last matchup on Feb. 15. De’Vion Harmon led Oregon with 13 points, and Michael Flowers led Washington State with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flowers is shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 14.4 points and 3.3 assists. Mouhamed Gueye is averaging 6.6 points over the past 10 games for Washington State.

Richardson is averaging 14.1 points and 3.6 assists for the Ducks. Harmon is averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games for Oregon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 4-6, averaging 83.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points per game.

Ducks: 5-5, averaging 69.3 points, 36.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

