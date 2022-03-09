Washington Huskies play in Pac-12 Tournament against the Utah Utes

Utah Utes (11-19, 4-16 Pac-12) vs. Washington Huskies (16-15, 11-9 Pac-12) Las Vegas; Wednesday, 11:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Utah Utes (11-19, 4-16 Pac-12) vs. Washington Huskies (16-15, 11-9 Pac-12)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 11:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Washington -1; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Huskies take on the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 Tournament.

The Huskies have gone 12-6 in home games. Washington is 7-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Utes are 4-16 in Pac-12 play. Utah is seventh in the Pac-12 with 32.9 rebounds per game led by Marco Anthony averaging 7.1.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Huskies won 77-73 in the last matchup on Jan. 29. Terrell Brown Jr. led the Huskies with 30 points, and Branden Carlson led the Utes with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamal Bey averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 9.0 points while shooting 30.3% from beyond the arc. Terrell Brown is shooting 44.4% and averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Carlson is averaging 13.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Utes. Gabe Madsen is averaging 6.3 points over the past 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 74.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Utes: 3-7, averaging 68.7 points, 28.5 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

