Washington hosts Calloo and Oregon State

Oregon State Beavers (3-25, 1-18 Pac-12) at Washington Huskies (15-15, 10-9 Pac-12) Seattle; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oregon…

Oregon State Beavers (3-25, 1-18 Pac-12) at Washington Huskies (15-15, 10-9 Pac-12)

Seattle; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State visits the Washington Huskies after Maurice Calloo scored 20 points in Oregon State’s 71-67 loss to the Washington State Cougars.

The Huskies are 11-6 in home games. Washington is 3-0 in one-possession games.

The Beavers have gone 1-18 against Pac-12 opponents. Oregon State is fourth in the Pac-12 scoring 31.0 points per game in the paint led by Abdul Alatishe averaging 7.6.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Pac-12 play. Washington won the last meeting 82-72 on Jan. 21. Terrell Brown Jr. scored 27 points points to help lead the Huskies to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daejon Davis is averaging 7.6 points and two steals for the Huskies. Brown is averaging 22 points, 4.2 assists and 2.5 steals over the past 10 games for Washington.

Jarod Lucas is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Beavers. Calloo is averaging 8.5 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Oregon State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 73.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Beavers: 0-10, averaging 75.4 points, 24.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 2.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.