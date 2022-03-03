CORONAVIRUS NEWS: National Park Service's mask policy changes | Big US cities drop more COVID measures | George Mason eases restrictions | Latest COVID-19 cases
Warrick propels Northern Kentucky past Detroit Mercy 77-59

The Associated Press

March 3, 2022, 9:37 PM

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Marques Warrick had 25 points as Northern Kentucky breezed to a 77-59 victory over Detroit Mercy in the quarterfinals of the Horizon League tournament on Thursday night.

Trevon Faulkner had 13 points for the Norse (19-11). Bryson Langdon added 10 points and Chris Brandon snagged 11 rebounds.

Kevin McAdoo had 19 points for the Titans (14-15). Antoine Davis added 17 points.

