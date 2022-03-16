RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian assaults continue, Ukraine pleads for more aid | 2 more journalists killed | US Senate approves investigating Putin for war crimes | How to help
Walton scores 17 to lift Wake Forest past Towson in NIT

The Associated Press

March 16, 2022, 9:42 PM

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Dallas Walton registered 17 points as Wake Forest defeated Towson 74-64 in the first round of the NIT on Wednesday night.

Damari Monsanto had 14 points for Wake Forest (24-9). Isaiah Mucius added 12 points.

Charles Thompson had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Tigers (25-9). Jason Gibson and Nicolas Timberlake each had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

