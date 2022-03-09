RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
Walker lifts Texas Southern past Jackson St. 54-50 in SWAC

The Associated Press

March 9, 2022, 6:26 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — John Walker III came off the bench to score 14 points to lift second-seeded Texas Southern to a 54-50 win over seventh-seeded Jackson State in the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Yahuza Rasas had 10 points for Texas Southern (16-12). Brison Gresham added seven rebounds.

Jayveous McKinnis had 15 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks for Jackson State (11-19). Ken Evans Jr. added 10 points.

