Walker, Ertel spark UAB over Southern Miss 81-68

The Associated Press

March 2, 2022, 10:39 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Jordan Walker had 21 points and MIchael Ertel scored 20 to propel UAB to an 81-68 victory over Southern Miss on Wednesday night.

Quan Jackson had 11 points and six rebounds for the Blazers (23-7, 13-4 Conference USA). Trey Jemison added 12 rebounds.

Isaih Moore had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (6-24, 1-16), whose losing streak reached 13 games. Walyn Napper added 16 points. DeAndre Pinckney had 14 points and eight rebounds.

The Blazers improve to 2-0 against the Golden Eagles this season. UAB defeated Southern Miss 84-63 on Feb. 10.

