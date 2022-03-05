CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. school board to lift mask mandate | Masking accommodations for at-risk students in Va.? | Smithsonian to end mask mandate | Latest COVID-19 cases
Walker carries UAB over Louisiana Tech 87-74

The Associated Press

March 5, 2022, 6:10 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jordan Walker scored 24 points as UAB got past Louisiana Tech 87-74 on Saturday.

Michael Ertel had 20 points for UAB (24-7, 14-4 Conference USA), which earned its fourth straight win. Trey Jemison added 16 points and nine rebounds. Quan Jackson added 16 points.

Kenneth Lofton Jr. had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs (21-9, 12-6). Amorie Archibald added 14 points.

The Blazers improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs on the season. UAB defeated Louisiana Tech 83-76 on Jan. 22.

