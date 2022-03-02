Wake Forest faces NC State following Laravia’s 23-point game

NC State Wolf Pack (11-18, 4-14 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (22-8, 12-7 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Wednesday, 9…

NC State Wolf Pack (11-18, 4-14 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (22-8, 12-7 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wake Forest -10.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest takes on the NC State Wolf Pack after Jake Laravia scored 23 points in Wake Forest’s 99-77 victory against the Louisville Cardinals.

The Demon Deacons have gone 15-2 in home games. Wake Forest is second in the ACC scoring 78.8 points while shooting 48.5% from the field.

The Wolf Pack are 4-14 in ACC play. NC State is eighth in the ACC scoring 30.5 points per game in the paint led by Dereon Seabron averaging 12.1.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Wake Forest won 69-51 in the last matchup on Feb. 10. Alondes Williams led Wake Forest with 17 points, and Seabron led NC State with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is averaging 19.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and five assists for the Demon Deacons. Laravia is averaging 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for Wake Forest.

Terquavion Smith is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, while averaging 15.9 points. Seabron is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for NC State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 6-4, averaging 81.5 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 2-8, averaging 70.2 points, 30.1 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

