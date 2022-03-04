Wagner Seahawks play in NEC Tournament against the Long Island Sharks

Long Island Sharks (16-13, 12-6 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (21-5, 13-3 NEC) , ; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Long Island Sharks (16-13, 12-6 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (21-5, 13-3 NEC)

, ; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Wagner Seahawks play in the NEC Tournament against the Long Island Sharks.

The Seahawks are 11-1 on their home court. Wagner has a 7-3 record against teams above .500.

The Sharks are 12-6 in conference matchups. LIU ranks third in the NEC scoring 34.3 points per game in the paint led by Isaac Kante averaging 2.4.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Wagner won the last matchup 79-64 on Feb. 5. Alex Morales scored 28 to help lead Wagner to the win, and Eral Penn scored 19 points for LIU.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morales is shooting 50.5% and averaging 18.2 points for the Seahawks. Will Martinez is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Wagner.

Tyrn Flowers is averaging 19 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.6 blocks for the Sharks. Alex Rivera is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for LIU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 7-3, averaging 81.4 points, 38.8 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Sharks: 8-2, averaging 83.1 points, 37.8 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

