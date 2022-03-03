Wade leads Longwood against N.C. A&T after 20-point performance

North Carolina A&T Aggies (12-19, 6-10 Big South) vs. Longwood Lancers (23-6, 15-1 Big South) Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 12…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (12-19, 6-10 Big South) vs. Longwood Lancers (23-6, 15-1 Big South)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood takes on the North Carolina A&T Aggies after DeShaun Wade scored 20 points in Longwood’s 60-55 victory over the Campbell Fighting Camels.

The Lancers are 16-1 in home games. Longwood is third in the Big South in rebounding averaging 33.1 rebounds. Isaiah Wilkins paces the Lancers with 6.0 boards.

The Aggies are 6-10 in Big South play. N.C. A&T is eighth in the Big South shooting 31.2% from deep. Jeremy Robinson paces the Aggies shooting 42.3% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the third time this season. N.C. A&T won 70-62 in the last matchup on Feb. 12. Kameron Langley led N.C. A&T with 17 points, and Justin Hill led Longwood with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wade averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 43.0% from beyond the arc. Hill is averaging 13.9 points, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Longwood.

Marcus Watson is averaging 12 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Aggies. Robinson is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for N.C. A&T.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 9-1, averaging 71.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Aggies: 3-7, averaging 70.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

