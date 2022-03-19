RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russia presses forward in Ukraine | Robotic pets for Ukrainian kids | Putin rallies troops during speech | How to help
VMI and UNC Wilmington play in CBI Tournament matchup

The Associated Press

March 19, 2022, 2:22 AM

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (23-9, 15-3 CAA) vs. VMI Keydets (16-15, 9-9 SoCon)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Sunday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The VMI Keydets and the UNC Wilmington Seahawks meet in the College Basketball Invitational.

The Keydets are 9-9 against SoCon opponents. VMI is second in the SoCon with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Jake Stephens averaging 7.4.

The Seahawks’ record in CAA action is 15-3. UNC Wilmington is fifth in the CAA with 30.7 rebounds per game led by Jaylen Sims averaging 5.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephens is scoring 19.4 points per game with 9.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Keydets. Trey Bonham is averaging 15 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games for VMI.

Sims is averaging 16.1 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Seahawks. Mike Okauru is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Keydets: 5-5, averaging 75.9 points, 28.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Seahawks: 7-3, averaging 63.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

