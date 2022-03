Virginia Tech ends 17-game skid against Louisville, 75-43

Justyn Mutts had 14 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and blocked two shots as Virginia Tech ended a 17-game losing streak to Louisville with a 75-43 rout on Tuesday night.

Louisville_Virginia_Tech_Basketball_40498 Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts (25) scores over Louisville's El Ellis (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Blacksburg, Va. Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP Louisville_Virginia_Tech_Basketball_31072 Virginia Tech's Keve Aluma (22) right, drives to the basket past Louisville's Sydney Curry (21) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Blacksburg, Va. Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP Louisville_Virginia_Tech_Basketball_66291 Virginia Tech's John Ojiako (21) scores in the final minutes against Louisville in an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Blacksburg, Va. Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP Louisville_Virginia_Tech_Basketball_51665 Virginia Tech's Keve Aluma (22) scores against Louisville during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Blacksburg, Va. Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP Louisville_Virginia_Tech_Basketball_92911 Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts, left, and Louisville's Jae'Lyn Withers reach for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Blacksburg, Va. Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP Louisville_Virginia_Tech_Basketball_83032 Virginia Tech's David N'Guessan grabs a rebound in front of Louisville's El Ellis (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Blacksburg, Va. Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP Louisville_Virginia_Tech_Basketball_90378 Louisville's Mason Faulkner (11) chases the ball as it goes out of bounds during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Virginia Tech on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Blacksburg, Va. Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP Louisville_Virginia_Tech_Basketball_03128 Louisville's Sydney Curry, left, and Virginia Tech's Storm Murphy (5) compete for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Blacksburg, Va. Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP Louisville_Virginia_Tech_Basketball_53937 Louisville's Jae'Lyn Withers shoots while defended by Virginia Tech's David N'Guessan (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Blacksburg, Va. Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP Louisville_Virginia_Tech_Basketball_58963 Louisville's El Ellis shoots as Virginia Tech's Hunter Cattoor (0) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Blacksburg, Va. Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP ( 1 /10) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Justyn Mutts had 14 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and blocked two shots as Virginia Tech ended a 17-game losing streak to Louisville with a 75-43 rout on Tuesday night.

Virginia Tech (19-11, 11-8 ACC) has won nine of its last 10 games and secured at least the seventh seed into the conference tournament.

Keve Aluma and Darius Maddox added 11 points apiece for the Hokies. Nahiem Alleyne and Sean Pedulla each had nine points. Maddox and Pedulla combined for six of the Hokies’ 12 3-pointers.

Sydney Curry scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Louisville (12-17, 6-13), which shot 36% (17 of 47) overall and committed 18 turnovers.

The Cardinals made the first bucket of the game before Virginia Tech answered with 12 straight points. Alleyne made a 3-pointer between two 3s from Pedulla as the Hokies stretched their lead to 13 points with 4:18 remaining in the first half.

A Matt Cross 3 cut Louisville’s deficit to 38-27 early in the second half, but the Cardinals didn’t get closer.

The Hokies’ last win in the series was on February 13, 1991, a 72-56 home victory.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.