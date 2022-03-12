Villanova Wildcats take on the Creighton Bluejays in Big East Championship

Creighton Bluejays (23-10, 12-7 Big East) vs. Villanova Wildcats (25-7, 16-4 Big East) New York; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Creighton Bluejays (23-10, 12-7 Big East) vs. Villanova Wildcats (25-7, 16-4 Big East)

New York; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Villanova -6.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 8 Villanova Wildcats take on the Creighton Bluejays in the Big East Championship.

The Wildcats have gone 12-1 in home games. Villanova has a 21-7 record against teams over .500.

The Bluejays have gone 12-7 against Big East opponents. Creighton is sixth in the Big East with 12.9 assists per game led by Ryan Nembhard averaging 4.4.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Wildcats won 75-41 in the last matchup on Jan. 6. Justin Moore led the Wildcats with 22 points, and Alex O’Connell led the Bluejays with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Gillespie is averaging 15.9 points and 3.3 assists for the Wildcats. Moore is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Villanova.

Ryan Hawkins is averaging 14.3 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Bluejays. O’Connell is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Creighton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 69.7 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Bluejays: 8-2, averaging 72.1 points, 36.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.