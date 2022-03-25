Villanova Wildcats and Houston Cougars play in Elite 8

Houston Cougars (32-6, 15-3 AAC) vs. Villanova Wildcats (29-7, 16-4 Big East) San Antonio; Saturday, 6:09 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Houston Cougars (32-6, 15-3 AAC) vs. Villanova Wildcats (29-7, 16-4 Big East)

San Antonio; Saturday, 6:09 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Villanova -2; over/under is 128

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 6 Villanova Wildcats and No. 15 Houston Cougars play in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight.

The Wildcats are 16-4 against Big East opponents. Villanova is seventh in the Big East with 12 assists per game led by Collin Gillespie averaging 3.3.

The Cougars’ record in AAC action is 15-3. Houston is the AAC leader with 35.4 rebounds per game led by Josh Carlton averaging 6.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jermaine Samuels is averaging 11 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Wildcats. Justin Moore is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Villanova.

Kyler Edwards is averaging 14.1 points, six rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Cougars. Fabian White Jr. is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 69.6 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points per game.

Cougars: 9-1, averaging 73.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.

___

