SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Villanova beats Houston 50-44 to reach Final Four, seeks 3rd national title under coach Jay Wright…

Listen now to WTOP News

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Villanova beats Houston 50-44 to reach Final Four, seeks 3rd national title under coach Jay Wright and 4th overall.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.