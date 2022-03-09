RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Air alert declared in Kyiv | Ukraine war arrives at 2-week mark | US lawmakers reach Ukraine aid package deal | Key things to know
Vermont gets past Binghamton 74-42 in America East tourney

The Associated Press

March 9, 2022, 9:49 PM

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Ben Shungu had 23 points as Vermont rolled past Binghamton 74-42 in the semifinals of the America East Conference tournament on Wednesday night.

Ryan Davis had 19 points for Vermont (27-5).

Jacob Falko had 13 points for the Bearcats (12-17).

Binghamton scored 15 second-half points, a season low for the team.

