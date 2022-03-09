RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Deadly attack on hospital | Europe wonders about next target | House OKs ban on Russian oil | How to support Ukraine
Vermont Catamounts play in America East Tournament against the Binghamton Bearcats

The Associated Press

March 9, 2022, 2:22 AM

Binghamton Bearcats (12-16, 8-10 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (26-5, 17-1 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vermont -21.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Vermont Catamounts square off against the Binghamton Bearcats in the America East Tournament.

The Catamounts have gone 14-0 at home. Vermont is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bearcats have gone 8-10 against America East opponents. Binghamton averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 3-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Vermont won the last meeting 66-49 on Feb. 24. Ryan Davis scored 19 to help lead Vermont to the win, and John McGriff scored 16 points for Binghamton.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is scoring 17.1 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Catamounts. Ben Shungu is averaging 15.2 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 53.7% over the past 10 games for Vermont.

Jacob Falko is averaging 12.9 points and 3.2 assists for the Bearcats. McGriff is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Binghamton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 9-1, averaging 80.4 points, 34.8 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points per game.

Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 65.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

