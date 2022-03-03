CORONAVIRUS NEWS: National Park Service's mask policy changes | Big US cities drop more COVID measures | George Mason eases restrictions | Latest COVID-19 cases
Venters leads E. Washington past N. Arizona 69-62

The Associated Press

March 3, 2022, 11:18 PM

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Steele Venters had 18 points and eight rebounds as Eastern Washington beat Northern Arizona 69-62 on Thursday night.

Ethan Price had 13 points for Eastern Washington (16-14, 10-9 Big Sky Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Rylan Bergersen added 12 points. Linton Acliese III had 10 points.

Keith Haymon scored a career-high 24 points for the Lumberjacks (9-21, 5-14), who have now lost six consecutive games. Jalen Cone added 20 points. Carson Towt had 11 rebounds and six assists.

The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Lumberjacks on the season. Eastern Washington defeated Northern Arizona 78-65 on Jan. 1.

