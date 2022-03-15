RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian assaults continue, Ukraine pleads for more aid | 2 more journalists killed | US Senate approves investigating Putin for war crimes | How to help
VCU beats Princeton 90-79 in NIT

The Associated Press

March 15, 2022, 9:48 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Adrian Baldwin Jr. and KeShawn Curry scored 23 points apiece as VCU topped Princeton 90-79 in the first round of the NIT on Tuesday night.

Vince Williams Jr. had 17 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for VCU (22-9). Jayden Nunn added 13 points.

The 90 points were a season best for VCU.

Tosan Evbuomwan had 22 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists for the Tigers (23-7). Ryan Langborg and Jaelin Llewellyn each had 16 points.

