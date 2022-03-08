RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | People flee cities | What happens if US bans Russian oil? | Shell to stop buying Russian oil | Key things to know
Vaughn scores 20, Rider tops Manhattan 79-67 in MAAC tourney

The Associated Press

March 8, 2022, 8:09 PM

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Dimencio Vaughn had 20 points as Rider defeated Manhattan 79-67 in the first round of the Metro Atlantic Conference tournament on Tuesday night.

Allen Powell and Mervin James each had 16 points for Rider (13-18). Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson had 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Jose Perez had 21 points for the Jaspers (15-15). Josh Roberts added 10 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

