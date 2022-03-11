Vanderbilt visits No. 5 Kentucky after Tshiebwe’s 27-point performance

Vanderbilt Commodores (17-15, 7-11 SEC) vs. Kentucky Wildcats (25-6, 14-4 SEC) Tampa, Florida; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Vanderbilt Commodores (17-15, 7-11 SEC) vs. Kentucky Wildcats (25-6, 14-4 SEC)

Tampa, Florida; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Kentucky hosts the Vanderbilt Commodores after Oscar Tshiebwe scored 27 points in Kentucky’s 71-63 victory against the Florida Gators.

The Wildcats are 18-0 in home games. Kentucky ranks third in the SEC with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Tshiebwe averaging 10.0.

The Commodores are 7-11 in conference matchups. Vanderbilt has a 3-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Wildcats won 77-70 in the last matchup on Feb. 3. Davion Mintz led the Wildcats with 21 points, and Scotty Pippen Jr. led the Commodores with 33 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kellan Grady averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 43.4% from beyond the arc. Tshiebwe is shooting 59.1% and averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games for Kentucky.

Myles Stute is shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Commodores, while averaging 8.5 points. Pippen is shooting 46.2% and averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 75.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Commodores: 5-5, averaging 77.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.