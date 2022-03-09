Vanderbilt Commodores play in SEC Tournament against the Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia Bulldogs (6-25, 1-17 SEC) vs. Vanderbilt Commodores (15-15, 7-11 SEC) Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Georgia Bulldogs (6-25, 1-17 SEC) vs. Vanderbilt Commodores (15-15, 7-11 SEC)

Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vanderbilt -9; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Vanderbilt Commodores and Georgia Bulldogs meet in the SEC Tournament.

The Commodores have gone 10-8 at home. Vanderbilt has a 3-2 record in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs are 1-17 in SEC play. Georgia averages 13.6 turnovers per game and is 4-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Vanderbilt won 85-77 in the last matchup on Jan. 29. Scotty Pippen Jr. led Vanderbilt with 23 points, and Aaron Cook led Georgia with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pippen is scoring 20.5 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Commodores. Jordan Wright is averaging 7.1 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 41.3% over the past 10 games for Vanderbilt.

Kario Oquendo is shooting 45.7% and averaging 15.4 points for the Bulldogs. Braelen Bridges is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for Georgia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 4-6, averaging 70.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 0-10, averaging 70.4 points, 23.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points.

