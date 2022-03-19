RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russia presses forward in Ukraine | Robotic pets for Ukrainian kids | Putin rallies troops during speech | How to help
Home » College Basketball » UTEP rolls past Western…

UTEP rolls past Western Illinois 80-54 in TBC tournament

The Associated Press

March 19, 2022, 5:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Keonte Kennedy tossed in 22 points, Souley Boum scored 20 and UTEP breezed past Western Illinois 80-54 in the first round of The Basketball Classic on Saturday.

Jamari Sibley added 11 points for the Miners (20-13). Tydus Verhoeven scored 10.

Western Illinois totaled 21 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Tamell Pearson had 15 points to lead the Leathernecks (16-16). Will Carius added 13 points and Cameron Burrell scored 10.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

After 40 years of service, Vogel offers ways to make federal IT better

Pandemic relief oversight sheds new light on persistent gaps in federal spending data

VA EHR rollout increased 'risks for errors' in veteran health care, watchdog warns

IRS plans to hire staff to tackle backlog faster, but struggles on competitive pay

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up