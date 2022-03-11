RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
UTEP hosts UTSA after Germany’s 28-point game

The Associated Press

March 11, 2022, 2:22 AM

UTSA Roadrunners (10-22, 3-15 C-USA) vs. UTEP Miners (19-13, 11-7 C-USA)

El Paso, Texas; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA takes on the UTEP Miners after Jacob Germany scored 28 points in UTSA’s 67-64 loss to the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

The Miners have gone 11-6 at home. UTEP ranks fourth in C-USA at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 66.5 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

The Roadrunners are 3-15 against C-USA opponents. UTSA is 6-12 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams square off for the third time this season. UTEP won the last matchup 59-54 on Jan. 23. Jamal Bieniemy scored 18 to help lead UTEP to the victory, and Darius McNeill scored 20 points for UTSA.

TOP PERFORMERS: Souley Boum is shooting 40.5% and averaging 19.7 points for the Miners. Bieniemy is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UTEP.

Dhieu Deing is shooting 29.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, while averaging 13.6 points and 5.3 rebounds. Germany is shooting 52.9% and averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games for UTSA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 5-5, averaging 66.8 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Roadrunners: 2-8, averaging 64.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

