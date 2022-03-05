CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. school board to lift mask mandate | Masking accommodations for at-risk students in Va.? | Smithsonian to end mask mandate | Latest COVID-19 cases
UTEP hangs on for 70-68 win over North Texas

The Associated Press

March 5, 2022, 6:33 PM

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Souley Boum had 22 points to lead UTEP past North Texas 70-68 win on Saturday.

Mardrez McBride hit a 3-pointer with two seconds left to pull the Mean Green within 2, but it was too late.

Boum made 12 of 13 free throws.

Keonte Kennedy had 17 points for UTEP (18-12, 11-7 Conference USA). Jamari Sibley added 11 points.

North Texas scored 21 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Thomas Bell had 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Mean Green (23-5, 16-2), whose 15-game win streak ended. Tylor Perry added 15 points. McBride had 12 points.

The Miners leveled the season series against the Mean Green. North Texas defeated UTEP 66-58 on Feb. 7.

