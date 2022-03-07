Utah Valley Wolverines and Chicago State Cougars square off in WAC Tournament

Chicago State Cougars (7-24, 3-15 WAC) vs. Utah Valley Wolverines (19-11, 10-8 WAC) Las Vegas; Tuesday, 11:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Chicago State Cougars (7-24, 3-15 WAC) vs. Utah Valley Wolverines (19-11, 10-8 WAC)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 11:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah Valley -13; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Valley Wolverines and Chicago State Cougars play in the WAC Tournament.

The Wolverines have gone 11-2 in home games. Utah Valley averages 71.2 points and has outscored opponents by 6.0 points per game.

The Cougars are 3-15 in conference matchups. Chicago State ranks seventh in the WAC with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Coreyoun Rushin averaging 2.6.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Utah Valley won 101-87 in the last matchup on Jan. 28. Connor Harding led Utah Valley with 18 points, and Dominique Alexander led Chicago State with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fardaws Aimaq is averaging 18.8 points and 13.8 rebounds for the Wolverines. Justin Harmon is averaging 11.3 points over the past 10 games for Utah Valley.

Brandon Betson is shooting 40.1% and averaging 14.4 points for the Cougars. Jahsean Corbett is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Chicago State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 63.4 points, 36.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Cougars: 1-9, averaging 62.2 points, 25.9 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

