Utah Valley Wolverines and Chicago State Cougars meet in WAC Tournament

Chicago State Cougars (7-24, 3-15 WAC) vs. Utah Valley Wolverines (19-11, 10-8 WAC)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 11:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah Valley -12.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Valley Wolverines and Chicago State Cougars meet in the WAC Tournament.

The Wolverines are 11-2 in home games. Utah Valley has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Cougars are 3-15 against conference opponents. Chicago State is 3-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.0 turnovers per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Utah Valley won 101-87 in the last matchup on Jan. 28. Connor Harding led Utah Valley with 18 points, and Dominique Alexander led Chicago State with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Le’Tre Darthard averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Fardaws Aimaq is shooting 46.9% and averaging 18.2 points over the past 10 games for Utah Valley.

Brandon Betson is averaging 14.4 points for the Cougars. Jahsean Corbett is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Chicago State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 63.4 points, 36.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Cougars: 1-9, averaging 62.2 points, 25.9 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

