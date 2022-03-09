RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Deadly attack on hospital | Europe wonders about next target | House OKs ban on Russian oil | How to support Ukraine
Home » College Basketball » Utah Valley routs Chicago…

Utah Valley routs Chicago State 69-47 in WAC tourney opener

The Associated Press

March 9, 2022, 2:32 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Fardaws Aimaq scored 20 points and grabbed six rebounds and Utah Valley pulled away in the second half to beat Chicago State 69-47 in the opening round of the Western Athletic Conference tournament on Tuesday night.

Aimaq made 7 of 11 shots with two 3-pointers for the seventh-seeded Wolverines (20-11), who led 32-29 at halftime. Blaze Nield scored 12 on 5-of-6 shooting.

Jahsean Corbett had 21 points and eight rebounds to pace the 10th-seeded Cougars (7-25), who were outscored 37-18 in the second half.

Utah Valley advances to play No. 7 seed Abilene Christian on Wednesday in a first-round match-up.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

VA plan to rethink real-estate footprint calls for closing some medical facilities, building others

Pentagon comptroller says space, AI, microelectronics key in next budget

3 upcoming contracts women-owned small businesses should know about

Biden COVID plan directs more federal employees to resume in-person work in April

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up