Utah State visits San Jose State on 3-game road skid

Utah State Aggies (16-14, 7-10 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (8-21, 1-16 MWC)

San Jose, California; Friday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State will aim to end its three-game road slide when the Aggies visit San Jose State.

The Spartans have gone 7-8 in home games. San Jose State has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Aggies are 7-10 in conference matchups. Utah State leads the MWC with 17.8 assists. Rylan Jones leads the Aggies with 4.5.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Utah State won the last meeting 78-62 on Feb. 4. Brandon Horvath scored 19 points to help lead the Aggies to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Smith is shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 8.8 points. Omari Moore is averaging 8.1 points over the past 10 games for San Jose State.

Justin Bean is shooting 55.2% and averaging 17.7 points for the Aggies. Horvath is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Utah State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 1-9, averaging 59.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 63.5 points, 31 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.