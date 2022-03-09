Utah State Aggies play in MWC Tournament against the Air Force Falcons

Air Force Falcons (11-17, 4-13 MWC) vs. Utah State Aggies (17-14, 8-10 MWC) Las Vegas; Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Air Force Falcons (11-17, 4-13 MWC) vs. Utah State Aggies (17-14, 8-10 MWC)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah State -14.5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah State Aggies face the Air Force Falcons in the MWC Tournament.

The Aggies are 9-6 on their home court. Utah State ranks fifth in college basketball with 17.8 assists per game. Rylan Jones leads the Aggies averaging 4.5.

The Falcons are 4-13 in MWC play. Air Force averages 11.6 turnovers per game and is 8-12 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Utah State won 73-46 in the last matchup on Feb. 2. Brandon Horvath led Utah State with 17 points, and Joseph Octave led Air Force with nine points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Ashworth is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 8.5 points and 3.5 assists. Justin Bean is averaging 11 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Utah State.

A.J. Walker is averaging 14.6 points for the Falcons. Jake Heidbreder is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Air Force.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points per game.

Falcons: 1-9, averaging 55.6 points, 25.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

