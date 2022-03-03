CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Advice for returning to in-person office work | Va. Sen Kaine introduces COVID-19 research bill | Frustrating journey for long-haul COVID patients | Latest COVID-19 cases
College Basketball

UT Rio Grande Valley defeats Lamar 67-63

The Associated Press

March 3, 2022, 12:03 AM

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Justin Johnson had 23 points and 10 rebounds for his third double-double this season and UT Rio Grande Valley defeated Lamar 67-63 on Wednesday.

Xavier Johnson scored 15 points for the Vaqueros (8-21, 3-14 Western Athletic Conference. Marek Nelson scored 12 points

Brock McClure led the Cardinals (2-26, 0-17 WAC) with 12 points. Lincoln Smith scored 11 points as did C.J. Roberts. Jordyn Adams scored 10 points.

