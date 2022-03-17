USC Trojans play the Miami Hurricanes in first round of NCAA Tournament

Miami Hurricanes (23-10, 14-6 ACC) vs. USC Trojans (26-7, 14-6 Pac-12) Greenville, South Carolina; Friday, 3:10 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Miami Hurricanes (23-10, 14-6 ACC) vs. USC Trojans (26-7, 14-6 Pac-12)

Greenville, South Carolina; Friday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: USC -1.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 22 USC Trojans face the Miami Hurricanes in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Trojans are 14-6 against Pac-12 opponents. USC is 6-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hurricanes are 14-6 against ACC opponents. Miami is fifth in the ACC scoring 74.8 points per game and is shooting 47.8%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Peterson is averaging 12.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Trojans. Boogie Ellis is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games for USC.

Kameron McGusty is averaging 17.5 points and 1.7 steals for the Hurricanes. Charlie Moore is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 64.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Hurricanes: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 28.1 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.