RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Protest on live Russian state TV | US warns China on Russian support | Peace talks resume | How to help
Home » College Basketball » USA Today Women's Top…

USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

The Associated Press

March 14, 2022, 5:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. South Carolina (27) 29-2 770 1
2. Stanford (4) 28-3 744 2
3. NC State (1) 29-3 718 3
4. Louisville 26-4 666 5
5. Baylor 27-6 613 4
6. Connecticut 25-5 600 6
7. Texas 26-6 574 9
8. Iowa State 26-6 537 7
9. LSU 25-5 523 8
10. Iowa 23-7 491 11
11. Indiana 22-8 485 10
12. Michigan 22-6 439 12
13. Maryland 21-8 395 14
14. Brigham Young 26-3 337 13
15. Ohio State 23-6 328 15
16. Arizona 20-7 297 16
17. Tennessee 23-8 296 17
18. North Carolina 23-6 228 18
19. Oklahoma 24-8 195 19
20. Florida Gulf Coast 29-2 169 20
21. Notre Dame 22-8 149 21
22. Kentucky 19-11 135 22
23. Virginia Tech 23-9 130 23
24. Central Florida 22-3 125 24
25. Georgia 20-9 51 25¤

Dropped out: None.

Others receiving votes: Georgia Tech (21-10) 13; Liberty (27-4) 12; Oregon (21-11) 10; Mississippi (23-8) 9; Princeton (24-4) 9; South Florida (24-8) 9; Utah (20-11) 6; Gonzaga (26-6) 4; Florida (21-10) 3; South Dakota (27-5) 2; Colorado (22-8) 1; Massachusetts (26-6) 1; South Dakota State (23-9) 1.

¤

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Congress taps brakes on DoD project to reform IT funding

Omnibus spending bill sets higher maximum salaries for some VA health care workers

USPS, GSA expand PIV card services to post offices outside DC area this summer

VA plan to rethink real-estate footprint calls for closing some medical facilities, building others

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up