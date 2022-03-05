CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Smithsonian to end mask mandate | How COVID impact's brain | Some parents worry as school mask mandates end | Latest COVID-19 cases
UNC Wilmington takes on Elon in CAA Tournament

The Associated Press

March 5, 2022, 2:42 AM

Elon Phoenix (10-21, 7-11 CAA) vs. UNC Wilmington Seahawks (21-8, 15-3 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UNC Wilmington Seahawks and Elon Phoenix square off in the CAA Tournament.

The Seahawks have gone 12-2 in home games. UNC Wilmington is 3-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Phoenix are 7-11 against CAA opponents. Elon is 7-13 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Phoenix won 78-65 in the last matchup on Feb. 4. Darius Burford led the Phoenix with 27 points, and Jaylen Sims led the Seahawks with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sims is averaging 15.7 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Seahawks. Mike Okauru is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

Hunter McIntosh is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, while averaging 12.9 points. Burford is averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games for Elon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 7-3, averaging 68.4 points, 29.7 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Phoenix: 4-6, averaging 64.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 3.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

