RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine retakes key Kyiv suburb | New Russia sanction coming? | US hospital welcomes Ukraine child cancer patients | How to help
Home » College Basketball » UNC Wilmington beats Northern…

UNC Wilmington beats Northern Colorado in CBI semifinals

The Associated Press

March 22, 2022, 10:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jaylen Sims had 17 points to lead five UNC Wilmington players in double figures as the Seahawks beat Northern Colorado 80-64 in the semifinals of the College Basketball Invitational on Tuesday night.

Jamahri Harvey added 15 points for the Seahawks (26-9). Shykeim Phillips chipped in 13, James Baker Jr. scored 11 and Jamarii Thomas had 10.

Matt Johnson II had 16 points for the Bears (22-16). Daylen Kountz added 14 points and Dalton Knecht had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

State Department shifting power to the end user as telework stays mainstream

2022 spending bill fills holes in DoD's long-underfunded facility maintenance budgets

IRS plans to hire staff to tackle backlog faster, but struggles on competitive pay

EPA adopts 'hybrid workplace' model in office reentry plans set for May

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up