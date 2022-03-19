RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russia presses forward in Ukraine | Robotic pets for Ukrainian kids | Putin rallies troops during speech | How to help
UNC Asheville ousts Stephen F. Austin 80-68 in CBI

The Associated Press

March 19, 2022, 4:58 PM

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Drew Pember tossed in 17 points as UNC Asheville knocked off Stephen F. Austin 80-68 in the first round of the College Basketball Invitational on Saturday.

Tajion Jones added 16 points for the Bulldogs (17-14). Jamon Battle finished with 15 points, while LJ Thorpe scored 11.

Sadaidriene Hall and Gavin Kensmil both had 13 points for the Lumberjacks (22-10). Nigel Hawkins scored 12.

