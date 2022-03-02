UNC Asheville Bulldogs and Charleston Southern Buccaneers square off in Big South Tournament

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (5-24, 1-15 Big South) vs. UNC Asheville Bulldogs (16-13, 8-8 Big South) Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 2…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (5-24, 1-15 Big South) vs. UNC Asheville Bulldogs (16-13, 8-8 Big South)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNC Asheville -10.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: The UNC Asheville Bulldogs and Charleston Southern Buccaneers square off in the Big South Tournament.

The Bulldogs are 9-6 in home games. UNC Asheville is seventh in the Big South with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Drew Pember averaging 4.7.

The Buccaneers are 1-15 against conference opponents. Charleston Southern is ninth in the Big South scoring 27.8 points per game in the paint led by Kalib Clinton averaging 1.0.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. UNC Asheville won the last matchup 85-66 on Feb. 17. Pember scored 30 to help lead UNC Asheville to the win, and Deontaye Buskey scored 21 points for Charleston Southern.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pember is shooting 48.2% and averaging 15.4 points for the Bulldogs. Tajion Jones is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UNC Asheville.

Cheikh Faye is averaging 7.4 points for the Buccaneers. Tahlik Chavez is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Charleston Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Buccaneers: 1-9, averaging 67.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

