UMBC Retrievers play in America East Tournament against the Hartford Hawks

Hartford Hawks (12-19, 9-9 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (17-13, 11-7 America East) Baltimore; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Hartford Hawks (12-19, 9-9 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (17-13, 11-7 America East)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMBC -4; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: The UMBC Retrievers play in the America East Tournament against the Hartford Hawks.

The Retrievers have gone 10-4 at home. UMBC ranks fifth in the America East with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Keondre Kennedy averaging 4.3.

The Hawks are 9-9 in America East play. Hartford averages 11.7 turnovers per game and is 8-9 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The teams meet for the third time this season. UMBC won 92-85 in the last matchup on Feb. 24. Darnell Rogers led UMBC with 26 points, and Briggs McClain led Hartford with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kennedy is averaging 15.2 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Retrievers. L.J. Owens is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMBC.

David Shriver is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 10.8 points. Austin Williams is shooting 49.5% and averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Hartford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Retrievers: 7-3, averaging 85.1 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points per game.

Hawks: 7-3, averaging 72.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.