UMBC plays in America East Tournament against the UMass-Lowell

The Associated Press

March 5, 2022, 2:22 AM

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (15-15, 7-11 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (16-13, 11-7 America East)

Baltimore; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UMBC Retrievers face the UMass-Lowell River Hawks in the America East Tournament.

The Retrievers are 9-4 on their home court. UMBC has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The River Hawks are 7-11 against America East opponents. UMass-Lowell ranks fourth in the America East with 31.6 rebounds per game led by Max Brooks averaging 6.2.

The teams meet for the third time this season. UMass-Lowell won 88-71 in the last matchup on Feb. 12. Ayinde Hikim led UMass-Lowell with 20 points, and Keondre Kennedy led UMBC with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yaw Obeng-Mensah is averaging 7.1 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Retrievers. Kennedy is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMBC.

Allin Blunt is averaging 11.2 points for the River Hawks. Hikim is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Retrievers: 7-3, averaging 76.5 points, 27.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

River Hawks: 4-6, averaging 70.3 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

