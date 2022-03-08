UMBC faces Hartford in America East Tournament

Hartford Hawks (12-19, 9-9 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (17-13, 11-7 America East) Baltimore; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Hartford Hawks (12-19, 9-9 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (17-13, 11-7 America East)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UMBC Retrievers play in the America East Tournament against the Hartford Hawks.

The Retrievers are 10-4 on their home court. UMBC has a 5-11 record against teams over .500.

The Hawks are 9-9 against America East opponents. Hartford averages 11.7 turnovers per game and is 8-9 when winning the turnover battle.

The teams meet for the third time this season. UMBC won 92-85 in the last matchup on Feb. 24. Darnell Rogers led UMBC with 26 points, and Briggs McClain led Hartford with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keondre Kennedy is averaging 15.2 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Retrievers. L.J. Owens is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for UMBC.

Austin Williams is averaging 16.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Hawks. David Shriver is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Hartford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Retrievers: 7-3, averaging 85.1 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points per game.

Hawks: 7-3, averaging 72.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

